Bangladesh to host India in September? BCB calls for bids
What's the story
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has invited bids for the media rights of a six-match white-ball series against India. The matches could be played in September, according to Cricbuzz. The BCB's move comes as a surprise, especially since the series was originally planned for last year but got postponed due to diplomatic issues between India and Bangladesh.
Bid specifics
BCB issues tender for media rights
According to Cricbuzz, the BCB's tender invited includes "Expressions of Interest (EOI) along with financial proposals from reputable TV Broadcasters, Digital Platforms, and Marketing Agencies/Consortiums/Firms for acquiring the Worldwide Media Rights of bilateral international home series." The document specifically mentions India's tour as part of the series to be covered under this EOI. It also includes tours by West Indies in 2026, England in 2027, and Pakistan in 2027.
Submission process
EOI document available from July 2
The BCB's tender document states that the EOI document will be available at the BCB office from July 2, with bids due by July 22. It also specifies that hard-copy submissions must be delivered to the BCB Management Office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka during office hours (between BST 10:00 and BST 5:00 PM).
BCCI response
BCCI yet to comment on developments
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not yet commented on these developments. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently told PTI that the Indian board was not concerned with the regime at the BCB and would be guided by the advice of the Government of India. This could mark a possible resumption of talks for this long-delayed series.
Recap
Tour was mutually called off
The Indian white-ball team was originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August last year. However, the tour was called off mutually by the two boards. "The BCB looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026 for this eagerly anticipated series. Revised dates and fixtures for the tour will be announced in due course," the Bangladesh board had said.