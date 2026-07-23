BCCI hikes title sponsorship reserve price: All we know
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has raised the reserve price for its title sponsorship rights by over 15% to ₹4.9 crore per match. The new rate is a significant jump from the previous rate of ₹4.2 crore paid by the current sponsor, IDFC First Bank. The board has also increased the base price for associate partner rights to ₹95 lakh per match from ₹82 lakh earlier, reported The Economic Times.
Cycle details
IDFC First Bank paid ₹235.2 crore previously
The new title sponsorship cycle will run until March 2028 and is likely to cover around 35 international matches, with a few more possible.
The total value at the base price comes to around ₹169.8 crore for these matches.
In comparison, IDFC First Bank paid ₹235.2 crore in the previous cycle that covered 56 matches.
Bidding process
Bidding process for title sponsorship rights
The BCCI has invited bids for title sponsorship rights, with August 13 as the deadline for submissions. Quotations for associate partner rights will be accepted until August 25.
The shorter title sponsorship cycle is in line with several of BCCI's commercial deals, including those with Adidas and Apollo Tyres, which are due for renewal in March 2028.
Market sentiment
Concerns over commercial viability of bilateral cricket
The bidding process comes amid concerns over the commercial viability of bilateral cricket, especially Test matches and ODIs, as advertisers increasingly prefer T20.
A sports marketing expert told ET that the reserve price for title sponsorship rights seems aggressive given current market sentiment.
They added that bilateral cricket has struggled to attract strong television viewership.
Competition analysis
Competition limited during last bidding process
The report also quoted a media planning expert as saying that competition for the last title sponsorship rights was limited, with IDFC First Bank being the sole bidder.
They added that stronger competition among large brands is key to driving higher valuations for sponsorship properties.
WPP Media's Sporting Nation 2025 report shows sports sponsorship spending in India grew 7% YoY to ₹7,942 crore in 2025.