No question of Rohit Sharma's retirement: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla
What's the story
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has quashed rumors about Rohit Sharma's retirement from international cricket. The speculation had been fueled by a poor run of form during India's recent tour of England. However, the 39-year-old batsman silenced his critics with a stunning century at Lord's, becoming the first Indian to score an ODI ton at the iconic venue.
BCCI's stance
'Rohit is a part of our team'
Speaking at an event in Agra, Shukla reiterated that there is no question of Rohit retiring.
"Rohit Sharma is a part of our team and is continuing to play. The things being circulated in the media and on social media have no meaning. As of now, there is no question of his retirement," he said.
Future plans
Outside noise won't distract me, says Rohit
Rohit has been vocal about his desire to continue playing for India and hopes to be part of the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
After his historic century (138 off 110 balls) at Lord's, he said outside noise wouldn't distract him from his responsibilities.
"My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country," Rohit said, emphasizing that he will focus on contributing to India's success on the field.
Leadership support
Shukla defends Indian team's current leadership
Shukla also defended the current leadership of the Indian cricket team, rejecting calls for changes at the top despite criticism of head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill.
"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but the decision on who stays in the team and who does not rests with the selectors. The Indian team is performing well and winning matches," he said.
Tour results
Optimism amid challenges for Team India
Rohit's century at Lord's was one of the few highlights of India's UK tour.
The team lost the ODI series against England 2-1 after earlier losing a 2-0 series defeat against Ireland and the T20I series against England 4-0.
Despite these setbacks, Shukla remained optimistic about the team's performance under its current leadership.
Stats
Rohit has clocked these ODI stats
Rohit, who unlocked numerous achievements at the Home of Cricket, slammed his 34th ODI century.
He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (54) in terms of ODI tons.
Since making his ODI debut in 2007, the 39-year-old has tallied 11,895 runs from 288 ODIs at 48.95.
Rohit also owns three double-centuries and the highest individual score in the format (264).