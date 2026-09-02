Will Ben Stokes open for Adelaide Strikers? Tim Paine answers 

Talking to 7News, Paine revealed his plans for Stokes's role in the team.

He said, "I think he's made to open the batting in the Big Bash."

Paine added that Australia's bouncy pitches would suit Stokes's style of play.

He also emphasized on Stokes's versatility as a player who can make an impact with bat, ball, and in the field.

Before signing with the Strikers, Stokes reportedly had offers from Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades.