Will Ben Stokes open for Adelaide Strikers? Tim Paine answers
What's the story
Ben Stokes, the former England Test captain, could open the batting for Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season. Adelaide Strikers head coach Tim Paine revealed the same after Stokes signed a one-year deal with full availability, including finals. His contract with Strikers is said to be worth close to $500,000 for the season. Stokes retired from international cricket earlier this year.
Strategic positioning
Thoughts on Stokes's role
Talking to 7News, Paine revealed his plans for Stokes's role in the team.
He said, "I think he's made to open the batting in the Big Bash."
Paine added that Australia's bouncy pitches would suit Stokes's style of play.
He also emphasized on Stokes's versatility as a player who can make an impact with bat, ball, and in the field.
Before signing with the Strikers, Stokes reportedly had offers from Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Renegades.
Recent performance
Lack of match time
Despite his stellar reputation, Stokes has played limited short-form games since England's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup victory.
He missed the recent ECB's Hundred season to play 50-over matches for his county side Durham and hasn't played a T20 match in two years.
However, Paine isn't worried about this, as he has seen Stokes's destructive potential firsthand.
Team dynamics
Potential opening partnership for the Strikers
If Stokes opens the batting, he could partner with Strikers' captain and two-time BBL player of the tournament Matt Short.
Paine said he loves the combination as both players are world-class but different in their styles.
He added that they have other options too and are looking forward to putting them together for a stronger team this season.
Bowling prowess
Can Stokes bowl?
Despite a history of injuries that have sometimes kept him from bowling, Paine is confident Stokes will be a viable bowling option for the Strikers.
He said, "We think he can surprise people. He's a bit quicker than people think."
Stokes is more than a handy seam-bowler, having taken 93 wickets from 162 T20s at an average of 30.91.
He also has over 3,000 runs, including 2 tons.