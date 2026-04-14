Decoding Indian bowlers with four-plus wickets on their IPL debut

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) duo Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain entered record books after taking four-wicket hauls on their debut in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The two uncapped youngsters floored Rajasthan Royals in Match 21 of the IPL 2026 season. By picking four wickets, they became the 2nd and 3rd Indian bowlers respectively to pick four-plus wickets on their IPL debut.

#1 Sakib Hussain - 4/24 Saqib's first wicket came in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 2nd over of RR's innings. A short ball outside off had Jaiswal slashing at it. He ended up being caught. In the 15th over, Saqib broke a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket between Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira by dismissing the latter. Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi were his final wickets.

#2 Ashwani Kumar - 4/24 In a sensational debut, left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar picked up 4/24, as the Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 12 of the 2025 IPL season at Wankhede Stadium. Kumar shone for MI as none of the KKR batters could touch the 30-run mark. As per Cricbuzz, Kumar became the first Indian to take at least four wickets on IPL debut.

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#3 Praful Hinge - 4/34 Vidarbha's Praful dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off his 2nd ball of the 1st over. Dhruv Jurel then got out in the 4th ball. He was castled after the ball derived an inside edge. Lhuan-dre Pretorius then perished after an attempted flick. Praful, who bagged three wickets in the first over of RR's innings, dismissed Riyan Parag in his 2nd over to complete a four-fer.

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