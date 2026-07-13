Yastika Bhatia recalls Mandhana's words of encouragement following Lord's heroics

Dream realization

'Unbelievable' hundred for Bhatia

Bhatia described her hundred as something she couldn't have imagined six months ago when she was still recovering from surgery. "It's unbelievable because six months ago I was in a very different place. If you had told me then that I would have my name on the honors board, I wouldn't have believed it," she said. The wicketkeeper also recalled how returning behind the stumps became an emotional milestone in her recovery journey.