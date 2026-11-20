Bhuvneshwar Kumar claims match-winning 3/19 for UP in SMAT: Stats
What's the story
Uttar Pradesh (UP) registered an impressive victory in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Batting first, UP scored a challenging 190/7 in 20 overs. Aryan Juyal led the way with a fine 28-ball 64. In response, UP restricted their opponents to a score of 160/8. Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recently made a return to Team India in T20Is, showed his mettle with figures worth 3/19 from four overs.
Match summary
UP beat Chandigarh with Bhuvi making his presence felt
UP registered their second win in Mumbai by comfortably defending a total of 190 against Chandigarh.
In the 3rd over, Bhuvneshwar dismissed opener Manan Vohra (12) to hand his side the first breakthrough.
He then completed his three-fer in the 19th over.
Bhuvneshwar dismissed the likes of Bhagmender Balbir Lather and Chiragvir Dhindsa off successive balls.
It was a commanding show from the senior pacer.
Numbers
Bhuvneshwar races to 49 career wickets in SMAT
Playing his fourth match in the ongoing tournament, Bhuvneshwar now owns 5 wickets at an average of 20.60.
His performances read: 0/15 versus Rajasthan, 2/15 versus Karnataka, 0/33 versus Baroda and 3/19 versus Chandigarh.
As per Cricinfo, Bhuvneshwar is now one shy of 50 SMAT wickets.
He owns 49 scalps from 40 matches at 18.18 (ER: 6.51).
Overall in the 20-over format, the right-arm pacer has bagged 369 scalps from 341 matches at 24.79.