UP registered their second win in Mumbai by comfortably defending a total of 190 against Chandigarh.

In the 3rd over, Bhuvneshwar dismissed opener Manan Vohra (12) to hand his side the first breakthrough.

He then completed his three-fer in the 19th over.

Bhuvneshwar dismissed the likes of Bhagmender Balbir Lather and Chiragvir Dhindsa off successive balls.

It was a commanding show from the senior pacer.