Big Bash League 2025-26: Dissecting the season in stats 

Perth Scorchers have won their sixth Big Bash League (BBL) title, defeating Sydney Sixers in the final of the 2025-26 season. The match was held at Perth Stadium, where Moises Henriques-led Sixers were bowled out for 132 runs in 20 overs. In reply, the Scorchers chased down the target with ease, winning by six wickets and claiming their sixth BBL championship. Here we dissect the 2025-26 BBL season in stats.

Title wins Sixth BBL triumph for Scorchers This victory marks the Scorchers's sixth BBL title, having previously won in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2022-23. The team has now made nine final appearances in the tournament. Meanwhile, this was Sydney Sixers's fifth time finishing as runners-up after previous defeats in 2014-15, 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2022-23. The Sixers have won the tournament thrice and have now reached their eighth final. No other team besides Sixers and Scorchers have more than two BBL titles.

Run tally Allen finishes as top run-scorer With 466 runs at 42.36, Perth Scorchers opener Finn Allen finished the season as the top run-scorer, as per ESPNcricinfo. He struck at 163.64. Sydney Thunder captain David Warner, who managed 433 runs at 86.60, was the only other batter with 400-plus runs in the tourney. Warner's tally of four 50-plus scores was also the most for any batter in the tournament. He was also the only one with multiple hundreds in BBL 2025-26 (2).

Batting stats Here are the other batting stats While Warner averaged 86.60, no other batter could even clock an average of 60. Hobart Hurricanes's Mitchell Owen had the best strike rate among batters with 100-plus runs (195.29). Warner's 130* against Hobart Hurricanes is the highest individual score in the season. Allen recorded the most sixes in the season (38). No other batter could even manage 21 maximums.

Most wickets Who took the most wickets Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf finished as the highest wicket-taker in the BBL 2025-26 with 20 wickets from 11 outings. Sixers's Jack Edwards (19) and Melbourne Renegades's Gurinder Sandhu (18) trail Rauf on this list. Sandhu was the only one with more than one four-fer in the season (3). Meanwhile, Edwards claimed the only five-wicket haul in the entire tournament - 5/26 vs Thunder.

Bowling stats Here are the other bowling stats Sixers spinner Joel Davies clocked the best average among bowlers with at least 10 wickets (13.35). Scorchers pacer David Payne (13.54) narrowly trails him in this regard. Davies's economy rate of 6.23 was also the best among bowlers with 10-plus wickets. Scorchers duo of Cooper Connolly (6.40) and Payne (6.47) are the other bowlers with sub-seven economy rates.