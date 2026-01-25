Perth Scorchers win their sixth Big Bash League title: Stats

Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers in the final of 2025-26 Big Bash League season on Sunday. The match at Perth Stadium, Perth, saw Moises Henriques-led Sixers get bundled out for 132 in 20 overs. Three batters top scored with 24 each. In response, the Scorchers eased to the 133-run target and lifted their sixth BBL title. Here are the details and stats.

Do you know? Scorchers continue to dominate BBL As mentioned, this was Scorchers' 6th BBL title. Before this, they won the tournament in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2022-23. Meanwhile, this was their ninth finale appearance in BBL. The Scorchers are three-time runners-up (2011-12, 2012-13, 2020-21).

Information Sydney Sixers end runners-up for the 5th time This was the 5th instance of Sydney Sixers finishing runners-up in the BBL. Before this season, they ended runners-up in 2014-15, 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2022-23). The Sixers have won the tournament thrice as they earlier made it to their 8th final.

Advertisement

Information Scorchers defeat Sydney Sixers on all three occasions this season As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have met each other 32 times in the BBL. Sydney Sixers own 12 wins with the Scorchers pocketing 19 victories. One game was tied. This season, Perth Scorchers defeated Sydney Sixers on all three occasions.

Advertisement

Sixers Summary of Sydney Sixers' innings Sydney Sixers lost Daniel Hughes early on (7/1). Steve Smith then entertained the crowd with a quickfire knock before being dismissed. The Scorchers then reduced Sydney Sixers to 95/5 and from there it was always going to be difficult for the latter. Smith, Josh Philippe, and Henriques scored 24 runs each. For the Scorchers, Jhye Richardson and David Payne claimed three wickets each.

Duo Richardson reaches 113 BBL scalps; Payne amasses 304 T20 wickets Richardson's 3/32 saw him finish the 2025-26 BBL season with 11 scalps from 7 matches at 21.54. Richardson now owns 113 career wickets in BBL from 82 matches at 20.91. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 135 wickets from 104 matches at 22.78. From six matches this season, Payne (3/18) finished with 11 scalps. In 233 T20s, he has 304 wickets at 21.16.

Scorchers Marsh and Allen add 80 runs for the opening wicket Mitchell Marsh and Finn Allen handed the Scorchers an 80-run opening stand. Marsh hit the first ball of his side's innings for a six off Sean Abott's bowling. He then tore apart Jack Edwards in the 3rd over. Allen then joined the party as the Scorchers managed 55/0 in the powerplay. The two continued to maintain a tempo before Mitchell Starc dismissed Allen.

Information Allen finishes as top run-scorer in BBL 2025-26 Allen scored a 22-ball 36 for the Scorchers. He smashed four fours and a six. With this effort, he finished as the top run-scorer in BBL 2025-26. In 11 matches, Allen scored 466 runs at 42.36. He struck at 184.18 (100s: 1, 50s: 2).

Chase Scorchers get the job done with six wickets in hand After Allen's dismissal in the ninth over, Sydney Sixers went on to dismiss new batter Aaron Hardie (5). Sean Abbott dismissed Hardie in the 10th over, reducing the Scorchers to 85/2. Marsh and Josh Inglis built a 33-run stand before the former perished to Abbott. In the 17th over, Ashton Turner also perished with Edwards taking his wicket. The Scorchers won thereafter (133/4).

Information Marsh races to 2,264 BBL runs Marsh scored a 43-ball 44. His knock had four fours and two sixes. In 83 BBL matches, he now owns 2,264 runs at 36.51. In the 2025-26 season, he managed 360 runs at 30 from 12 matches (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Do you know? Inglis finishes off in style Inglis hit the match-winning six in the 18th over to finish with a score of 29* from 26 balls. He scored 87 runs in 5 matches this season at 21-plus. Overall in BBL, Inglis has amassed 1,887 runs in 83 matches (77 innings).