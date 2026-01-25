Finn Allen finishes as top run-scorer in BBL 2025-26: Stats

Perth Scorchers opener Finn Allen finished the 2025-26 Big Bash League season as the top run-scorer. The New Zealand international scored a fine 22-ball 36 in the BBL 2025-26 final against Sydney Sixers on Sunday in Perth. Chasing 133 runs to win, Allen added 80 runs for the opening wicket alongside Mitchell Marsh. The Scorchers won their 6th BBL title thereafter. Here's more.

Knock A solid opening stand lays the foundation for victory Marsh and Allen handed the Scorchers an 80-run opening stand. Marsh hit the first ball of his side's innings for a six off Sean Abott's bowling. He then tore apart Jack Edwards in the 3rd over. Allen then joined the party as the Scorchers managed 55/0 in the powerplay. The two continued to maintain a fine tempo before Mitchell Starc dismissed Allen.

Information Allen goes past David Warner to finish as top run-scorer Allen's 22-ball 36 had four fours and a six. He struck at 163.64. In 11 matches, Allen scored 466 runs at 42.36. He struck at 184.18 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). He finished ahead of David Warner, who managed 433 runs this season for Sydney Thunder.

Do you know? Allen races to 4,881 T20 runs Allen has raced to 4,881 runs in T20 cricket from 172 matches (170 innings) at 29.76. His strike rate is 174.75. Meanwhile, in 21 BBL matches, he has got to 647 runs at 30.80. He is two shy of 50 BBL sixes (48).

