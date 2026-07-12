Will Ravi Bishnoi replace injured Varun Chakravarthy on Zimbabwe tour?

Squad changes

Bishnoi recalled for Zimbabwe series

The selection committee, in consultation with head coach Gautam Gambhir and CoE chief VVS Laxman, has decided to bring back Bishnoi into the squad for the Zimbabwe tour. This decision comes after he was left out of the original squad. Bishnoi featured in two T20Is in England, with the series opener being washed out. The wrist-spinner's second outing, at Old Trafford, saw him concede 60 runs in four overs. Three successive no-balls cost India the match.