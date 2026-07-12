Will Ravi Bishnoi replace injured Varun Chakravarthy on Zimbabwe tour?
What's the story
India's leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is all set to replace the injured Varun Chakravarthy in the squad for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. The move comes after the latter suffered a hamstring injury before the fourth T20I against England. He was initially declared fit by BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) ahead of the England series, despite playing IPL 2026 with a toe injury.
Squad changes
Bishnoi recalled for Zimbabwe series
The selection committee, in consultation with head coach Gautam Gambhir and CoE chief VVS Laxman, has decided to bring back Bishnoi into the squad for the Zimbabwe tour. This decision comes after he was left out of the original squad. Bishnoi featured in two T20Is in England, with the series opener being washed out. The wrist-spinner's second outing, at Old Trafford, saw him concede 60 runs in four overs. Three successive no-balls cost India the match.
Information
How Chakravarthy fared
Chakravarthy played through a toe injury during IPL 2026 but missed a home series against Afghanistan and the Ireland T20I series while undergoing rehab at BCCI's Bengaluru facility. His returns against England were lackluster, with figures of 0/35 in Nottingham and 1/37 in Manchester.
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India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is
India squad for Zimbabwe T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Prabhsimran Singh (wicket-keeper).