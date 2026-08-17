Harry Brook reflects on England captaincy snub, backs Joe Root
What's the story
Harry Brook has thrown his weight behind Joe Root's appointment as England's Test captain. The 26-year-old was recently made white-ball captain and appointed vice-captain of the Test team. However, a controversial incident in Wellington before the Ashes raised questions about his leadership potential. Despite this, Brook remains optimistic about Root's leadership skills and looks forward to working with him closely.
Incident details
The Wellington incident
The Wellington incident in question saw Brook getting hit by a bouncer after being denied entry to a club.
He was fined around £30,000 and given a final warning for his actions.
Speaking on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, Nasser Hussain had said that while Brook is a "very good captain," he needs the "mature Harry to come out" after this snub.
Captaincy remarks
Brook on Root's captaincy
When asked about the impact of November's Wellington incident on his captaincy prospects, Brook said he doesn't really look at it that way.
He added that appointing Root as captain was the right decision and expressed excitement about what he can do in this role.
"I honestly don't know," he told BBC Sport. "I don't really look at it like that."
Leadership insights
Leading England's white-ball side
Despite not being appointed as Test captain, Brook has enjoyed leading England's white-ball side. He believes this experience will prepare him for future leadership roles.
"There are little things you learn throughout your career," he said. "Having that responsibility now has made a massive difference for me."
He also stressed the importance of leading with responsibility off the field, not just on it.
Support pledge
Brook promises support to Root
Brook has promised his full support to Root as he takes on the captaincy role.
"I will be 1,000% behind Rooty, and I'm really looking forward to what this Test side can do," he said.
Root was handed the baton after Ben Stokes announced a sudden retirement from Test cricket. The former also led in the 2nd Test against New Zealand, which Stokes missed after breaching the midnight curfew.
This marked Root's second stint as the Test captain.