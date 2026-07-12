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Batters with most runs in bilateral T20I series against India
Brook now has the most runs in a bilateral T20I series against India

Batters with most runs in bilateral T20I series against India

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 12, 2026
06:08 pm
What's the story

Harry Brook shone for England versus India in the 5th and final T20I on June 11 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Brook smashed a brisk 95* off 45 balls, hitting four fours and 8 sixes as England scored 257/3 before winning by 56 runs. Notably, Brook now has the most runs in a bilateral T20I series against India. Here are further details.

Brook

Brook scores 229 runs 

From 5 matches (4 innings), Brook ended up smashing a tally of 229 runs versus India. He averaged 114.50 and his strike rate was a whopping 214.01. He went on to hit 2 fifties. Brook also smacked the most sixes in the series (15). He is the 1st player to score 200-plus runs in a bilateral T20I series against India as England won 4-0.

Pooran

Nicholas Pooran managed 184 runs in a 3-match series (2022)

In February 2022, former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran shone with three successive fifties in a three-match bilateral series against India. All three matches were held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Pooran accumulated scores worth 61, 62, and 61 from three matches to rack up a tally of 184 runs. However, his efforts weren't enough as India won the series 3-0.

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