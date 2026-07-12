Batters with most runs in bilateral T20I series against India

Brook

Brook scores 229 runs

From 5 matches (4 innings), Brook ended up smashing a tally of 229 runs versus India. He averaged 114.50 and his strike rate was a whopping 214.01. He went on to hit 2 fifties. Brook also smacked the most sixes in the series (15). He is the 1st player to score 200-plus runs in a bilateral T20I series against India as England won 4-0.