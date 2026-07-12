Batters with most runs in bilateral T20I series against India
What's the story
Harry Brook shone for England versus India in the 5th and final T20I on June 11 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Brook smashed a brisk 95* off 45 balls, hitting four fours and 8 sixes as England scored 257/3 before winning by 56 runs. Notably, Brook now has the most runs in a bilateral T20I series against India. Here are further details.
Brook
Brook scores 229 runs
From 5 matches (4 innings), Brook ended up smashing a tally of 229 runs versus India. He averaged 114.50 and his strike rate was a whopping 214.01. He went on to hit 2 fifties. Brook also smacked the most sixes in the series (15). He is the 1st player to score 200-plus runs in a bilateral T20I series against India as England won 4-0.
Pooran
Nicholas Pooran managed 184 runs in a 3-match series (2022)
In February 2022, former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran shone with three successive fifties in a three-match bilateral series against India. All three matches were held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Pooran accumulated scores worth 61, 62, and 61 from three matches to rack up a tally of 184 runs. However, his efforts weren't enough as India won the series 3-0.