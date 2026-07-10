Harry Brook eyes top T20I ranking after India series win
What's the story
Harry Brook, the captain of the England team, has set his sights on the top spot in the ICC T20I rankings. This comes after he led his team to a series victory against India with an impressive 79 not out off just 35 balls in the fourth match in Bristol. The win gave England their first T20I series victory over India (multiple matches) with a match still to spare. Here are further details.
Ranking aspirations
Brook sets sights on top spot in ICC rankings
Brook expressed his desire for England to clinch the No.1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings after their series win over India. "To go [to] world No.1 and England going to the semis, that would be pretty cool," Brook said. He added that they have been told if they win their next game, they will become world No.1, a prize they are definitely eyeing up.
Series reflection
Brook acknowledges India's strong reputation
Despite India's strong reputation, Brook was pleased with how his team executed their plans in this series. He admitted that India probably haven't been as good in this series as they have been over the last couple of years but England's performance has been on point. "To beat India 4-0 would be a pretty special series win, if I'm being honest," he said. "We want to go out there and try and beat them convincingly again. We've got to go to Southampton, try and assess the conditions as well as we can."
Captaincy success
England's success under Brook's captaincy
Since Brook took over as captain last year, England have won 19 out of 22 completed T20Is. They narrowly missed chasing down a target of 254 in March's World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai. "The white-ball side's been on a really good path, if I'm being brutally honest," he said. "We've been playing extremely good cricket."