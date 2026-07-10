Harry Brook eyes top T20I ranking after India series win 

Series reflection

Brook acknowledges India's strong reputation

Despite India's strong reputation, Brook was pleased with how his team executed their plans in this series. He admitted that India probably haven't been as good in this series as they have been over the last couple of years but England's performance has been on point. "To beat India 4-0 would be a pretty special series win, if I'm being honest," he said. "We want to go out there and try and beat them convincingly again. We've got to go to Southampton, try and assess the conditions as well as we can."