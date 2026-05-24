Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League record for most assists (season)

Manchester United's captain, Bruno Fernandes , has etched his name in the history books by breaking the all-time Premier League record for most assists in a single season. The Portuguese midfielder achieved this feat during a match against Brighton on Sunday, providing his 21st assist of the season. He surpassed Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's previous record of 20 assists each in a single Premier League season.

Historic moment Corner kick leads to record-breaking assist Fernandes's landmark assist came from a corner kick, which was headed home by Patrick Dorgu. The goal gave United an early lead against Brighton at the Amex Stadium in Matchweek 38. There was some confusion over who had scored the goal as it hit the post and was last touched by Verbruggen before going in. However, the Premier League officially credited it to Dorgu and thus awarded Fernandes with his record-breaking 21st assist of the season.

Record-breaking journey Earlier, Fernandes also surpassed Beckham's long-standing record Earlier in the season, Fernandes had broken David Beckham's record for most assists in a single Premier League season for Manchester United. Beckham had held the record with 15 assists during the 1999/2000 season. The Portuguese midfielder matched the previous record last week during a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, assisting Bryan Mbeumo with United's third goal of that match.

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Do you know? Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Season award Earlier on May 23, Fernandes was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season. This was Fernandes's first Player of the Season award, making him the first Manchester United player to win it since Nemanja Vidic in 2010/11. He had already bagged the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

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Information 7th United player to win the award The coveted Player of the Season award has been running since 1994/95. Fernandes became the seventh player to receive it while representing Manchester United. He joined the likes of Peter Schmeichel, Dwight Yorke, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney.