Bruno Fernandes could be out for a while with injury

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has warned that the club cannot afford to make hasty decisions in the transfer market due to Bruno Fernandes 's injury. The Portuguese midfielder sustained a soft tissue injury during United's 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa. Amorim expects Fernandes will be unavailable for some time, impacting Manchester United 's midfield options for the upcoming Boxing Day clash with Newcastle.

Transfer strategy Amorim emphasizes caution in transfer decisions Despite United's interest in players like Brighton's Carlos Baleba, Blackburn Rovers's Adam Wharton, and Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson, Amorim stressed the importance of not rushing into transfer decisions. He said they might have to suffer in the short term rather than make hasty moves in the market. "What we cannot do is to reach January and try to do everything in urgency and make mistakes," he explained after the match.

Internal adjustments Amorim insists on finding internal solutions Amorim also stressed that Fernandes's absence shouldn't be an excuse for the team. He said they have to find internal solutions to cope without the Portugal international. "If we have to suffer, the club comes first," he said. "Of course, we are in a moment where we need points but we need to find solutions and we are going to continue with our plan."

Injury impact Fernandes's injury details and recovery expectations Fernandes, who has missed only two games due to injury in his Man United career, was substituted after a challenge from a Villa midfielder. Amorim described the injury as "really strange" and a soft tissue one. He said he thinks Fernandes will miss some games but isn't sure how many. "I think it's going to be a while," Amorim added, noting that Fernandes is usually fit and might recover well.