Arsenal close in on Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes
What's the story
Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, according to BBC Sport. The Brazilian midfielder has expressed his desire to join the Premier League champions, and Arsenal are optimistic about signing him this summer. Guimaraes has been a player of interest to the Gunners all summer. Guimaraes owns 195 appearances for the Magpies across four-and-a-half season, scoring 31 times.
Transfer negotiations
Arsenal need to improve £70 million bid
Arsenal will have to improve their earlier £70 million bid if they want to secure Guimaraes's signature.
The player is expected to return to Newcastle training in the coming days.
However, sources to BBC Sport said that no new proposal has been submitted yet and formal club-to-club talks over the transfer have not taken place.
Despite this, Arsenal are hopeful of reaching an agreement soon, possibly for around £80 million.
Team transitions
Newcastle have already lost key players this summer
Newcastle have already witnessed the departure of key players such as Sandro Tonali, who joined Tottenham Hotspur, and Anthony Gordon, who moved to FC Barcelona.
The club's manager Eddie Howe has also stepped down from his position on Thursday after five years in charge.
Matthias Jaissle, currently managing Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, is expected to be appointed as his successor.