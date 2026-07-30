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Home / News / Sports News / Arsenal close in on Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes
Arsenal close in on Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes
Guimaraes prefers Arsenal move

Arsenal close in on Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes

By Rajdeep Saha
Jul 30, 2026
09:06 pm
What's the story

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, according to BBC Sport. The Brazilian midfielder has expressed his desire to join the Premier League champions, and Arsenal are optimistic about signing him this summer. Guimaraes has been a player of interest to the Gunners all summer. Guimaraes owns 195 appearances for the Magpies across four-and-a-half season, scoring 31 times.

Transfer negotiations

Arsenal need to improve £70 million bid

Arsenal will have to improve their earlier £70 million bid if they want to secure Guimaraes's signature.

The player is expected to return to Newcastle training in the coming days.

However, sources to BBC Sport said that no new proposal has been submitted yet and formal club-to-club talks over the transfer have not taken place.

Despite this, Arsenal are hopeful of reaching an agreement soon, possibly for around £80 million.

Team transitions

Newcastle have already lost key players this summer

Newcastle have already witnessed the departure of key players such as Sandro Tonali, who joined Tottenham Hotspur, and Anthony Gordon, who moved to FC Barcelona.

The club's manager Eddie Howe has also stepped down from his position on Thursday after five years in charge.

Matthias Jaissle, currently managing Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, is expected to be appointed as his successor.

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