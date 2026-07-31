Jasprit Bumrah versus Sri Lanka in Tests: Decoding his stats
What's the story
India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been given the green light to participate in next month's two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The decision was made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Bumrah had sustained an impact injury during a recent ODI series against England, forcing him to miss the third ODI at Lord's. Here we decode Bumrah's numbers.
Recovery update
Bumrah integral to team's plans
A senior BCCI official confirmed to PTI that Bumrah has recovered from his injury and cleared the necessary fitness tests.
"Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team's plans," the official said on condition of anonymity.
The two-Test series against Sri Lanka will begin on August 15 in Galle, with a second match scheduled in Colombo from August 23.
Performance
How has Bumrah performed versus Sri Lanka?
As per Cricinfo, in two matches versus the Lankans, Bumrah had claimed a total of 10 wickets.
He averages an impressive 9 and his economy rate reads 2.43.
He owns a solitary five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.
Notably, this will be Bumrah's maiden away assignment against Sri Lanka.
His two apperances against the Lankans were in India.
Information
Bumrah's away numbers and overall stats
In 35 away (home of opposition) matches, Bumrah has picked 172 wickets at an average of 20 from 66 innings. He owns 13 five-wicket hauls. Overall, Bumrah has picked 234 scalps at 19.79 from 52 matches (99 innings). He has 16 five-wicket hauls.