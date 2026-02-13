Michael Carrick wins Premier League Manager of the Month (January)

Michael Carrick has been awarded the Manager of the Month for January, marking his first such honor since taking over as Manchester United 's interim manager. Under Carrick's leadership, Manchester United achieved remarkable victories against Premier League leaders and title-chasers. He started his temporary stint with a 2-0 derby win over Manchester City and later led a stunning 3-2 victory at Arsenal.

Award response It's nice, says Carrick on winning Manager of the Month Reacting to the honor, Carrick said, "It's nice and it shows that we've had a very good start, you know, but let's be honest, it's not just about me really." He emphasized that the award is a collective recognition of everyone's hard work at Manchester United. "I think it's about everyone, you know: it's about the staff, the coaching staff, the backroom staff," he added.

Performance boost Interim manager becomes 2nd Man United boss to win honor Under Carrick's guidance, Manchester United have doubled their points from two January matches against the top two teams in the table. This is a stark contrast to their performance in the previous three matches against teams placed in the bottom six. The interim manager is only the second Red Devils boss to win this award, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did so in January 2019.

Interim accolades Carrick joins this unique list of managers As per Premier League's official site, Carrick is one of the seven interim managers/head coaches to win the Manager of the Month award. Other winners include Darren Moore (West Bromwich Albion, April 2018), Mike Jackson (Burnley, April 2022), Mike Phelan (Hull City, August 2016), Rafael Benitez (Chelsea, April 2013) and Phil Thompson (Liverpool, November 2001 and March 2002). He is also the first English manager/head coach to win this award since Sean Dyche in April 2023 during his time at Everton.

