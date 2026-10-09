Michael Carrick urges swift resolution to Manchester City's financial charges

Carrick stressed that speed is key for everyone to be clear and deal with it, regardless of the outcome.

He said it's a unique situation at this level with such a huge impact in many ways.

"Speed is essential for everyone to be clear, to be able to deal with it, to be able to move on, whatever happens," he said.

"It's a unique situation to be in at this level, with such a huge impact in so many ways. So we all need to know what's going to happen."