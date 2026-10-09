Michael Carrick urges swift resolution to Manchester City's financial charges
What's the story
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick has called for a speedy resolution to the ongoing financial charges against Manchester City. The Premier League is still awaiting the outcome of City's appeal after an independent commission found them guilty of serious breaches over a nine-season period from 2009/10 to 2017/18. These breaches included arranging fake commercial agreements to inflate revenues and reduce costs.
Urgency
Carrick calls for swift resolution
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Carrick stressed that a swift resolution is crucial for everyone's benefit.
"I've got my own questions about it. It's affected me personally in different ways over a period of time. But as the case is going now, I don't know where that stands and how it's going to end up. So we'll just have to wait and see."
"What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted, I think for everyone's benefit, is essential," he said.
Clarity
'Speed is essential for everyone to be clear'
Carrick stressed that speed is key for everyone to be clear and deal with it, regardless of the outcome.
He said it's a unique situation at this level with such a huge impact in many ways.
"Speed is essential for everyone to be clear, to be able to deal with it, to be able to move on, whatever happens," he said.
"It's a unique situation to be in at this level, with such a huge impact in so many ways. So we all need to know what's going to happen."
Maresca
Enzo Maresca backs Manchester City to win financial appeal
Earlier on Friday, Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca said that the club's owners are "convinced" they will win their appeal against an independent commission.
Speaking at his first press conference since the verdict, Maresca said he "100% completely trusts" the club's hierarchy and believes "we're going to win the appeal."
"I think they are convinced that in the end we will win the appeal," Maresca said.