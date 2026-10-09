Enzo Maresca backs Manchester City to win financial appeal: Details
What's the story
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has said that the club's owners are "convinced" they will win their appeal against an independent commission. The commission had found them guilty of serious breaches of Premier League financial rules. Speaking at his first press conference since the verdict, Maresca said he "100% completely trusts" the club's hierarchy and believes "we're going to win the appeal."
Trust in leadership
What Maresca said on the matter
Maresca, who took over as head coach this summer after assisting Pep Guardiola in the 2022/23 treble-winning season, was asked if he would have joined Manchester City had the verdict been released earlier.
He said he knows how serious the organization is and that they do the right things.
"I think they are convinced that in the end we will win the appeal," Maresca added.
Defense of trophies
No doubt over City's trophies, says Maresca
Maresca was also asked if the trophies won during the period in question were tainted.
He said, "Absolutely not. I know the effort from the players, the club and the manager at the time, Pep (Guardiola), so I don't have any doubt about that."
He further emphasized his commitment to Manchester City by saying there is no other club in the world where he would like to be.
Focus on game
Focus only on football, says Maresca
Maresca admitted he hadn't read the commission's findings but promised his focus is just on football.
"For me, for the players, we can control just the football side. We are focused on that and that is what we can control," he said.
This was ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield against Liverpool, where Man City will be looking to maintain their perfect record in five games this season.
Words
'Personally, I'm very calm'
On Thursday, Maresca said he has remained calm amid the noise in light of the club's recent legal troubles.
"Personally, I'm very calm, to be honest. The club has been quite clear. We trust completely the club. We understand the noise but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side," Maresca told CityTV.
Information
Manchester City face Liverpool test on Sunday
Manchester City face Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 6 of the Premier League 2026-27 season on Sunday. Notably, Maresca's men are top of the standings with 15 points from 5 matches. Liverpool are sixth with nine points. Both sides remain unbeaten in the league.