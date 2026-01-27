ICC T20 World Cup: A look at the centurions

The ICC T20 World Cup has witnessed some of the most remarkable batting performances across nine editions. While T20I cricket thrives on players' impact, only a handful have reached the three-figure mark in the ICC tournament. Ahead of the 2026 event scheduled in India and Sri Lanka, have a look at the centurions in T20 World Cup history.

#1 Chris Gayle (2007) West Indies legend Chris Gayle became the first-ever T20 World Cup centurion. He reached three figures in the first match of the inaugural edition (2007). His 117 (57) helped the Windies rack up 205/6 in 20 overs against South Africa in Johannesburg. His knock had 7 fours and 10 sixes. However, the Proteas chased down the total with Herschelle Gibbs's 90*(55).

#2 Suresh Raina and Mahela Jayawardene: 2010 In 2010, India's Suresh Raina became the second player to score a T20 World Cup century. His 101 (60) helped India beat South Africa in Gros Islet. Notably, Raina remains the only Indian with a century in the tournament. A day later, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene smashed a 64-ball 100 against Zimbabwe in Providence. The Lankans won by 14 runs (DLS method).

#3 Brendon McCullum: 2012 Former New Zealand batter Brendon McCullum was the only player to have smacked a ton in the 2012 T20 World Cup. His 51-ball century against Bangladesh in Pallekele is still the third-fastest in the tournament's history. McCullum hammered 11 fours and 7 sixes in his 58-ball 123. The Black Caps successfully defended 191 and won by 59 runs.

#4 Alex Hales and Ahmed Shehzad: 2014 England's Alex Hales and Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad were the centurions from the 2014 T20 World Cup. Hales smashed a 64-ball 116* against Sri Lanka in Chattogram. England won that match by six wickets. Shehzad, who hammered 111* off 61 balls against Bangladesh in Mirpur, is still the only player with a ton for Pakistan in the tournament.

#5 Tamim Iqbal and Chris Gayle: 2016 Bangladesh saw their first-ever T20 World Cup centurion in the 2016 edition. Tamim Iqbal smashed 103 off 63 balls against Oman in Dharamsala. Three days later, Gayle became the first player to score multiple centuries in the tournament. He slammed a 47-ball ton, the fastest in T20 World Cup history. Gayle's unbeaten 100 powered WI to a scintillating win against England in Mumbai.

Information Jos Buttler: 2021 England's Jos Buttler was the only centurion from the 2021 edition. The English opener slammed a 67-ball 101* against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. Buttler whacked 6 fours and 6 sixes as the Englishmen won by 26 runs.