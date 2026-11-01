'Change of personnel': Pat Cummins after series defeat to SA
What's the story
Australian Pat Cummins has acknowledged the need for changes in the Test side after their series defeat in South Africa. The call for alterations comes after Australia lost two consecutive Tests against South Africa and drew another at home against Bangladesh. "I think it's always the case after losing a series [that changes are talked about], and it's probably fair," Cummins said after the series decider in Cape Town.
Team assessment
Changes in strategy and personnel may be required
Cummins also admitted that the team needs to improve if they want to reclaim their No. 1 ranking.
He hinted at possible changes in both strategy and personnel, saying, "We are a very good side, but I think we need to get a little bit better if we want to get back to No. 1... so maybe that's a change of style, maybe it's a change of personnel in some instances."
Performance review
Australia drop to No. 3 in WTC standings
Australia's recent performance has been disappointing, with three losses in their last five Tests.
They lost the third Test against South Africa by 176 runs after losing the second one by an innings and 31 runs.
This poor run has seen Australia's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points percentage (PCT )drop from 75 to 69.23, pushing them down to No. 3 on the table behind South Africa (No. 2).
Concerns
Concerns in Australian camp
Australia's batting has been a major concern, with Marnus Labuschagne's lean run continuing in South Africa.
He scored 0 and 4 in Cape Town, extending his run without a Test half-century to 16 innings. He is yet to touch the 50-run mark this year.
Although the Australian seamers were impressive throughout the series, Scott Boland's exclusion despite his terrific form made headlines.
Australia were also battered by Steve Smith's untimely injury.
Information
Australia's next challenge
Australia's next challenge will be a four-match series against New Zealand starting December 9 in Perth. Notably, the Kiwis replaced Australia atop the 2025-27 WTC standings.