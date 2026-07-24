Chelsea agree £52m deal for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix
What's the story
Chelsea FC have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for the transfer of defender Maxence Lacroix. The 26-year-old Frenchman will be leaving Selhurst Park after two successful seasons. He joined Palace from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in August 2024 for an initial fee of £15.5 million, with potential add-ons worth another £2.6 million. And now, Chelsea will splash out a sum of £52m for the French defender, as per Fabrizio Romano. He has agreed to sign a deal until 2032.
Player performance
Lacroix's impact at Palace and World Cup selection
During his time at Palace, Lacroix played a key role in the team's success. He was instrumental in their FA Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Conference League victories.
The Frenchman made 55 appearances last season under Oliver Glasner, contributing to Palace's strong Premier League campaign and their Community Shield triumph over Liverpool.
His consistent performances earned him a spot in France's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he played three matches.
Transfer strategy
What Chelsea can extract from the player?
Chelsea's interest in Lacroix comes after two strong seasons in English football.
At 6'4," Lacroix combines aerial strength with exceptional recovery pace.
Lacroix's versatility makes him an asset for Chelsea. He can play in a back four or back three, having spent two seasons in a three-man defense at Crystal Palace.
This adaptability gives Chelsea more options as their head coach Xabi Alonso has used both systems during his managerial career.
Information
A look at the player's club career
Lacroix made 98 appearances for Palace across two seasons and scored four goals. 70 of his appearances came in the Premier League (G2). Before that, he made 130 appearances for Wolfsburg, scoring 7 times. He also played for Sochaux in Ligue 2 and made 28 appearances for the club in total.
Chelsea
Chelsea's summer transfer window: Players signed so far
Chelsea have signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a record £117m deal.
Besides, they also signed Geovany Quenda from Sporting, spending £43.5m.
Marco Palestra from Atalanta was also roped in for £43m.
As per Sky Sports News, they also signed Denner from Corinthians for £8.7m and Dastan Satpaev from Kairat Almaty for £2.1m.
Emmanuel Emegha also joined in an undisclosed fee.
And now, they are set to complete the signing of Lacroix.
Information
Key Chelsea outgoings this summer
Alejandro Garnacho left Chelsea for Villa on an initial loan. Left-back Marc Cucurella joined Real Madrid for £51.8m. Midfielder Andrey Santos was sold to Manchester United for £50m. Tyrique George joined Everton for £24m whereas Jimmy-Jay Morgan joined West Brom for £4m.