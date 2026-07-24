Chelsea agree £52m deal for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix

During his time at Palace, Lacroix played a key role in the team's success. He was instrumental in their FA Cup, FA Community Shield and UEFA Conference League victories.

The Frenchman made 55 appearances last season under Oliver Glasner, contributing to Palace's strong Premier League campaign and their Community Shield triumph over Liverpool.

His consistent performances earned him a spot in France's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he played three matches.