Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk appeals against 4-year doping ban: Details

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being handed a four-year ban by the Football Association (FA) for doping. The appeal was filed on February 25, and CAS has confirmed its receipt. Neither the FA nor Chelsea or Mudryk's lawyers have commented on this matter yet. The FA charged Mudryk in June 2025 and he hasn't played a competitive match since November 2024.

Incident details The positive test was for the banned substance meldonium Chelsea signed Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to £89 million and he still has five years left on his contract. The positive test was for the banned substance meldonium, which was taken abroad when Mudryk wasn't on Chelsea duty. He had represented Ukraine in Albania and Georgia in November 2024.

Suspension details Mudryk called his failed drug test a complete shock After failing a drugs test, Mudryk was provisionally suspended by the FA in December 2024. In a statement at the time, he called his failed drug test "a complete shock" and maintained that he had "not done anything wrong." Chelsea launched their own investigation shortly after the FA's began, with Mudryk insisting he "has never knowingly used any banned substances."

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