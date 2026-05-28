'New six machine': IPL: Chris Gayle lauds 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi's explosive batting display drew praise from cricket legends worldwide, including the Universe Boss. The West Indies superstar took to social media to commend the young talent after he broke Gayle's record of 59 sixes in a season, which he attained in 2012. "What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine," Gayle wrote.

Team player

Focus was on getting maximum runs: Sooryavanshi

After his record-breaking innings, Sooryavanshi said he wasn't focused on personal milestones. Notably, Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on scoring the fastest IPL ton. "I got to know after the game," he said. He added, "My focus was on hitting a six. I will score centuries in future, but the focus was on getting maximum runs for the team." Before the ongoing edition, Sooryavanshi admitted that he wants to break Gayle's record of scoring 175* in the IPL.