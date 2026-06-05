Michael Clarke reveals details of terrifying road accident in India

Gratitude expressed

BCCI officials checked on us after accident: Clarke

Clarke also thanked the BCCI officials who kept checking on him and his injured driver after the accident. "Everyone at the BCCI, everybody there, they've been checking in on him and they've been checking in on me," he said. He added that it was a complete accident and such things happen all the time but for him, it was more about the shock of waking up so close to being underneath a truck.