Michael Clarke reveals details of terrifying road accident in India
What's the story
Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke recently opened up about a horrific road accident he was involved in. The incident took place as he was heading to the airport after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Despite the severity of the crash, Clarke managed to escape with just a few bruises. He described it as a "frightening experience" but said he should "thank God for good people in India" and that "That's why I made it home safely."
Accident details
Clarke fell asleep during journey
Clarke, who was part of the commentary team for IPL 2026, revealed that his vehicle crashed into a semi-trailer. The front half of their car ended up wedged under the truck. "I was asleep. I fell asleep after the game, traveling. Obviously, I wasn't driving. Then I woke up to virtually the front half of the car being under a truck." Clarke said on Beyond23 Cricket Podcast while recalling the incident. He added that he woke up to find virtually the front half of their car under a truck.
Accident explanation
The car was definitely written off
Clarke's driver told him that the truck's brake lights weren't working, which led to their collision. "So my driver had hit the truck up the backside. Again, it was a big semi-trailer and our car had gone underneath," Clarke said. He also confirmed that their car was definitely written off in this accident.
Driver's condition
Clarke feared for his driver's life
Although Clarke escaped with some bruises, he feared that his driver might have suffered a broken leg in the accident. "I definitely think he had a little break in his leg," Clarke said. He added that the driver was really scared as it wasn't his car and he worked for the company.
Gratitude expressed
BCCI officials checked on us after accident: Clarke
Clarke also thanked the BCCI officials who kept checking on him and his injured driver after the accident. "Everyone at the BCCI, everybody there, they've been checking in on him and they've been checking in on me," he said. He added that it was a complete accident and such things happen all the time but for him, it was more about the shock of waking up so close to being underneath a truck.