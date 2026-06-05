French Open: Flavio Cobolli to face Alexander Zverev in final

Final anticipation

Zverev confident ahead of facing Cobolli

Ahead of his second French Open final, Zverev sounded confident. He said, "He beat so many unbelievable players. I knew it was going to be the toughest challenge that I had so far. And I managed. I won. I'm happy." The German has been a strong contender for the title since top-ranked Jannik Sinner struggled in the first week's heatwave and lost a two-set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.