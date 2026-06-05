French Open: Flavio Cobolli to face Alexander Zverev in final
What's the story
Matteo Arnaldi has withdrawn from the French Open 2026 semi-finals due to a viral illness. The Italian was set to face Flavio Cobolli in the semi-final on Friday. However, he had to pull out after experiencing severe stomach issues and vomiting throughout Friday. This unexpected turn of events has paved the way for Cobolli's debut in a Grand Slam final against Alexander Zverev.
Final debut
Cobolli's Grand Slam final debut
As mentioned, Cobolli will now make his Grand Slam final debut against Zverev after Arnaldi's withdrawal. Arnaldi expressed his disappointment over the situation, saying he felt unwell overnight and started vomiting at dinner. He added that he couldn't sleep at all and had to call a doctor due to his condition.
Road to finals
Zverev enters his 2nd French Open final
Zverev, the second seed, made his way into the final after defeating Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik in the semis. The German player won the match 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. This will be Zverev's second appearance in a French Open final after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in 2024. Overall, Zverev made it to his 4th Grand Slam final
Final anticipation
Zverev confident ahead of facing Cobolli
Ahead of his second French Open final, Zverev sounded confident. He said, "He beat so many unbelievable players. I knew it was going to be the toughest challenge that I had so far. And I managed. I won. I'm happy." The German has been a strong contender for the title since top-ranked Jannik Sinner struggled in the first week's heatwave and lost a two-set and 5-1 lead against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.
Twitter Post
Illness!
Due to a viral illness, Arnaldi has been forced to withdraw from his semi-final match against Cobolli.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2026
Get well soon, Matteo 🧡#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SHlbOZvY3i