IPL 2026: CSK tame bottom-placed and winless KKR at Chepauk

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defended their competitive total of 192/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Tuesday. The match was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai. Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis were the key contributors for CSK with the bat. In response, KKR had a dismal outing with the bat to remain winless after 5 games this season.

CSK How did CSK's innings pan out? CSK lost skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad early (25/1). Samson and Mhatre then added a stand worth 47 off 22 balls. Brevis joined Samson next and the duo put on 39 runs. KKR spinners did well in the middle overs but Brevis and Sarfaraz Khan kept the scorecard moving. They shared a 51-run stand for the 4th wicket. KKR hit back and made sure CSK were kept under a score of 200.

Bowling highlights Summary of the KKR bowlers Sunil Narine played a vital role in breaking CSK's momentum during the middle overs. Narine returned with impressive figures of 1/21 in his four overs. Pacer Kartik Tyagi ended with figures of 2/35. Vaibhav Arora was costly and went for 55 runs from his 4 overs. He picked one wicket. Anukul Roy did well. He claimed 1/21 from three overs. Varun Chakravarthy bowled three overs and went wicketless (0/26). Cameron Green was abysmal. He conceded 30 runs off two overs.

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