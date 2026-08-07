Daren Sammy proud of WI's recent improvement in Tests: Details
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team, under Daren Sammy's guidance, has shown significant improvement in their first-innings batting performances. Despite being at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 table, Sammy is proud of his team's progress. The head coach especially highlighted the strides made by batters in their last two series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Batting progress
Sammy on team's first-innings goals
Following WI's defeat in the second Test against Pakistan, Sammy revealed that one of their main goals was to either score quicker or bat longer.
"Batting more [made me proud]. We were averaging, I think, about 60-something overs in the first innings of a Test match," Sammy told reporters.
The team has been able to achieve this goal by facing two new balls every time in the first innings over their last five Test matches.
Record achievements
Centuries and 300-plus scores in 1st innings
The West Indies team has scored five centuries in their last five Tests, with Amir Jangoo's 233 being the highest.
They have also crossed the 300-run mark in the first innings of all these matches.
Sammy said, "The 300 first-inning score was something that was big on our agenda."
He credited this improvement to the hard work of batsmen and their dedication to training under batting coach Floyd Reifer.
Series result
A look at WI's recent Test results
WI have lost just one of their four Tests played this year. This includes a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka and a recent 1-1 tie against Pakistan.
Both these series were played at home.
Despite these results, West Indies are 9th in this WTC table with two wins, 8 defeats, and two draws from 12 matches (PCT 20.83).
Upcoming series
West Indies to tour Bangladesh later this year
The West Indies Test team will get a chance to build on their progress later this year with a two-match tour of Bangladesh.
They have had success against the opposition in the past, winning six of their last eight series.
However, Sammy knows this series will be tough but also an opportunity for growth.
"I'm looking forward to finish up the year in Bangladesh with that Test team and giving other guys opportunities as well," he said.