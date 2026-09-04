Dasun Shanaka slams fastest ton in CPL history: Key stats 

Shanaka's blistering knock of 121 runs off just 43 balls, laced with 12 sixes and eight fours, helped his team post a mammoth total.

The Patriots scored an impressive 235/4 in their allotted overs.

In response, the St Lucia Kings were bowled out for a mere 98 runs in just over 13 overs.

This gave the Patriots a massive win by a whopping margin of 137 runs.