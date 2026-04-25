David Warner hammers his 118th half-century in T20 cricket: Stats

Karachi Kings have kept their hopes alive in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a stunning victory over Quetta Gladiators. The match was highlighted by an unbeaten 141-run partnership between David Warner and Reeza Hendricks, who helped chase down a target of 196 runs. Warner scored an impressive 89 runs while Hendricks contributed with an equally impressive 87 not out. Notably, this was Warner's second successive unbeaten match-winning fifty of PSL 2026.

Game changer How the chase panned out Chasing a target of 196, Warner and Jason Roy added 58 runs for the 1st wicket. Hendricks then joined the veteran Warner and the two added an unbeaten 141-run stand off 79 balls. Warner looked in full flow and scored the desired runs. Hendricks also matched Warner and the two dominated the chase with a sense of ease. Warner completed his fifty in the 9th over and then made sure to see off the chase.

Stats 6th career PSL fifty for Warner Warner hit a 44-ball 63* in the previous contest. And now versus Quetta Gladiators, Warner's unbeaten 89-run knock had 10 fours and 4 sixes. He has raced to 14,284 runs in T20 cricket from 439 matches at 37-plus, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 118th T20 fifty. He also owns 10 hundreds. Warner has hit 505 sixes and 1,464 fours. In the PSL, Warner owns 624 runs from 18 matches at 39. He struck his 6th PSL fifty.

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