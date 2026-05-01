DC's Abishek Porel slams his 4th half-century in IPL: Stats

Knock

Porel shines for DC

Porel and Rahul laid the foundation with a defiant 105-run stand. They added 72 runs in the powerplay. Both players continued to build after the PP overs before Porel departed in the 11th over. He was sent back by Brijesh Sharma. Notably, Porel wanted to play a big shot but was caught. By then, he had done a superb job for his side.