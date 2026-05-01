DC's Abishek Porel slams his 4th half-century in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Abishek Porel hammered a fine 51-run knock against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. The match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Porel add a superb 105-run opening stand alongside KL Rahul. Chasing a 194-run target, DC went on to win the contest by 5 wickets. Here's more.
Knock
Porel shines for DC
Porel and Rahul laid the foundation with a defiant 105-run stand. They added 72 runs in the powerplay. Both players continued to build after the PP overs before Porel departed in the 11th over. He was sent back by Brijesh Sharma. Notably, Porel wanted to play a big shot but was caught. By then, he had done a superb job for his side.
Stats
Porel records his 11th fifty in T20s
Porel scored a 31-ball 51 for DC. He smashed 7 fours and a six. The southpaw now owns 747 runs from 34 IPL games at 25.75. His strike rate is 146.18. He clocked his 4th IPL fifty. From 60 T20 matches, Porel has amassed 1,568 runs at 30.15. This was his 11th T20 fifty, as per ESPNcricinfo.