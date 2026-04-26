These Delhi Capitals batters own multiple IPL hundreds: Check out!
What's the story
On April 25, 2026, KL Rahul entered record books in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a stunning unbeaten 152 against Punjab Kings. Match 35 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed DC smash their highest IPL score (264/2). Rahul's knock will go down as one of the best in IPL history. Here we decode DC batters with multiple IPL hundreds.
#1
KL Rahul - 2 hundreds
Rahul's 152* against PBKS came off 67 balls and was studded with 19 fours and a six. This was his 6th IPL hundred in total as he equaled Chris Gayle. Rahul, who also became the 5th-highest scorer in IPL history, smashed his 2nd ton in DC colors. His first hundred for DC came in IPL 2025. He managed 112* versus Gujarat Titans in Delhi.
#2
David Warner - 2 hundreds
David Warner played for Delhi Capitals across two spells. In between, he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who hit 4 IPL hundreds, went on to register 2 each for DC and SRH respectively. The southpaw's first ton for DC came in 2010 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He hammered 107* off 69 balls. His next hundred came in 2012. He smashed 109* versus Deccan Chargers.
#3
Shikhar Dhawan - 2 hundreds
In his illustrious IPL career, Shikhar Dhawan represented 5 different sides. Notably, he played for DC across two spells. Dhawan went on to hammer both of his IPL hundreds in DC colors. In the IPL 2020 season, Dhawan hit both of his tons. He hit a 58-ball 101* versus Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. He also hit 106* versus PBKS in Dubai.