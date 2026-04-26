These Delhi Capitals batters own multiple IPL hundreds: Check out!

On April 25, 2026, KL Rahul entered record books in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after a stunning unbeaten 152 against Punjab Kings. Match 35 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed DC smash their highest IPL score (264/2). Rahul's knock will go down as one of the best in IPL history. Here we decode DC batters with multiple IPL hundreds.

#1 KL Rahul - 2 hundreds Rahul's 152* against PBKS came off 67 balls and was studded with 19 fours and a six. This was his 6th IPL hundred in total as he equaled Chris Gayle. Rahul, who also became the 5th-highest scorer in IPL history, smashed his 2nd ton in DC colors. His first hundred for DC came in IPL 2025. He managed 112* versus Gujarat Titans in Delhi.

#2 David Warner - 2 hundreds David Warner played for Delhi Capitals across two spells. In between, he represented Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who hit 4 IPL hundreds, went on to register 2 each for DC and SRH respectively. The southpaw's first ton for DC came in 2010 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He hammered 107* off 69 balls. His next hundred came in 2012. He smashed 109* versus Deccan Chargers.

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