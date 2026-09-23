'We will abide by BCCI advice': DDCA on DPL corruption
What's the story
The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) has confirmed that it had alerted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about a corruption approach in the Delhi Premier League (DPL). A senior DDCA official recently told Cricbuzz that they have been in regular contact with the BCCI after Tehelka's report on alleged corrupt activities within the DPL and Indian Premier League (IPL).
Anti-corruption stance
We will abide by BCCI advice: DDCA
The DDCA official said, "We have asked the BCCI with regards to this. We will abide by the BCCI advice - what they advise. Any person involved in the anti-corruption activity will not be spared."
The DPL was supervised by the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), with an anti-corruption official attached to each team.
Corruption approach
Approach made to Vansh Bedi
The DDCA official confirmed that during the last season, a player from Uttar Pradesh approached Vansh Bedi. The approach was immediately reported to the ACSU.
Bedi, a 23-year-old Delhi-based wicketkeeper-batter, was signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2025 season but was released after that and went unsold at the 2026 auction.
Denial
I am not involved in any such activity: Bedi
After the case was out, Bedi denied any involvement in the alleged corruption.
Taking to social media on Wednesday, he clarified, "I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity."
Official response
DDCA issues statement, CSK to investigate sting report
The DDCA issued an official statement regarding the serious nature of the matter, stating they have written to the respective authorities and shared information that has come to their notice.
The association requested that the matter be examined through appropriate established processes.
Meanwhile, CSK said they would investigate Tehelka's expose, which alleged matches involving CSK were fixed in the 2025 season.
Expose details
Details of the sting operation
The allegations stem from an investigation by Tehelka, which claimed that a CSK player leaked sensitive information to a former First-Class cricketer from Delhi.
The latter allegedly sold this information to London-based bookmakers for ₹60 lakh for a match in the 2025 season.
The player, who has played six First-Class matches, told an undercover reporter he made ₹3 crore by selling such information.
The player in question also claimed he could arrange information for the 2026 IPL if his source was bought in the auction.