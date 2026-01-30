How 2023 chase against WI inspired SA's record T20I win? 

South African batter Quinton de Kock revealed the secret behind his team's confidence during their record-breaking chase against the West Indies in the second T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion. SA chased down a massive target of 222 runs with 15 balls to spare, thanks to De Kock's blistering century. The match marked SA's second-highest successful run chase in T20I history, only behind their own record of chasing down 259 runs against the same opponents at this very ground in 2023.

Match highlights De Kock's century and borrowed bat De Kock smashed a career-best 115 off just 49 balls, hitting six fours and 10 sixes. "It's nice to bat in Protea colors again at Centurion," de Kock told reporters post-match. The batter further added that the aforementioned 2023 chase ignited a confidence in the batting unit. "We've done it quite a couple of times on this ground, so I think that's the confidence that you have, knowing that most totals on a good wicket do get chased down."

Team effort De Kock's partnership with Rickelton De Kock shared a second-wicket stand of 162 with fellow left-hander Ryan Rickelton, who remained unbeaten on 77. Meanwhile, the West Indian total was built on a second-wicket partnership of 126 runs between Brandon King (49) and Shimron Hetmyer (75). South Africa managed to pull back the scoring rate in the middle overs, thanks to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj's two wickets for 22 runs in four overs.

