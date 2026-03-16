Listing Bangladesh's ODI series wins against Pakistan

Bangladesh triumphed over Pakistan by 11 runs in a nail-biting third ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday. The victory not only secured the match for Bangladesh but also gave them a 2-1 win in the three-match series. Notably, the final match was a series decider. On this note, we look at instances of Bangladesh beating Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series.

#1 3-0 in 2015 Bangladesh's maiden ODI series triumph over Pakistan came in the 2015 series at home. It was a 3-0 whitewash, which started with a 79-run triumph in the opener. Tons from Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim headlined the game. Bangladesh sealed the series with a seven-wicket win in the following game. Iqbal scored a hundred once again. The dead rubber also went in the home team's favor. Soumya Sarkar's fiery 127* powered Bangladesh over the line.

#2 2-1 in 2026 The aforementioned 2026 series marked Bangladesh's only second bilateral ODI series win over Pakistan. The Tigers sealed the opener by eight wickets. Nahid Rana's fifer meant Pakistan were folded for 114 batting first. Pakistan leveled the series with a resounding 128-run victory in the second match. Opener Maaz Sadaqat scored a quick-fire 75 besides scalping three wickets. Tanzid Hasan's maiden ODI century powered Bangladesh to glory in the decider.

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