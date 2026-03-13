Pakistan thrash Bangladesh in rain-affected 2nd ODI, level series: Stats

Pakistan have leveled the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh with a resounding 128-run victory in the second match. The game, played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, was marred by an unusual run-out incident involving Salman Agha. However, despite this setback and some weather interruptions, Pakistan managed to secure a comfortable win through the DLS method. Pakistan scored 274/10 before Bangladesh perished for 114 in 23.3 overs. The DLS target was 243 from 32 overs.

Performance Maaz Sadaqat slams whirlwind 50 on ODI debut Pakistan opted to bat first on a grassy pitch. Maaz Sadaqat, playing his second ODI, gave them a fiery start with two boundaries in the second over off Mustafizur Rahman. He then hit Taskin Ahmed for two sixes as Pakistan raced past 50 runs in the seventh over. Sadaqat scored a quick-fire 75 off just 46 balls with six fours and five sixes before getting dismissed by skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Match dynamics Pakistan lose momentum after Sadaqat's dismissal Sadaqat's dismissal slowed down Pakistan's scoring rate as they managed to score only 46 runs in the next 13 overs. Salman Agha counter-attacked, scoring a fluent half-century before being run out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Rizwan also fell in the same over, miscuing a slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket. Pakistan lost their last seven wickets for just 43 runs and were bundled out for 274 runs.

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Match setbacks Bangladesh's chase hampered by weather and injuries Bangladesh's chase got off to a disastrous start as they lost their first three wickets for just 15 runs. Openers Tanzid Hasan and Saif Hassan fell cheaply while Najmul Shanto was dismissed without scoring. Hussain Talat left the field with an injured shoulder after trying to stop a boundary. Soon after, lightning forced players off the field and a hailstorm followed, disrupting play further.

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Match conclusion Pakistan bowlers dominate as hosts crumble under pressure When play resumed, Bangladesh's target was revised to 243 runs in 32 overs. The asking rate was nearly 8.5 at the time of resumption. Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy responded with aggressive batting but Sadaqat struck twice with his left-arm spin bowling, picking up key wickets including that of veteran batter Das. Haris Rauf trapped Hridoy plumb in front for 28 runs as Bangladesh crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for a paltry 114 halfway through the 24th over.

Agha Agha falls prey to controversial run-out Agha was controversially run out by Mehidy. The incident occurred in the 39th over of the first innings, leaving Agha furious and leading to an on-field spat between the two. The incident unfolded when Rizwan, the on-strike batsman, defended a ball back toward Mehidy at the bowling end. The ball hit Agha and Miraz collided with him as well. Despite being well outside his crease, Agha chose to pick up the ball and hand it over to Miraz instead of returning inside his crease. Mehidy had other plans and quickly ran out Agha with an under-arm throw.

Runs 9th ODI fifty from Agha's blade Agha made a 62-ball 64 with the help of seven fours and two sixes. According to ESPNcricinfo, Agha raced to his ninth half-century in ODI cricket. His tally also includes a couple of tons. Across 49 ODIs, he owns 1,432 runs at an average of 43.39. His strike rate in the format reads 95.40. 519 of his runs have come in away ODIs at 37.07. Notably, Agha now has 81 runs across three innings against Bangladesh at 40.50.

Information Rizwan chips in with 44 Rizwan chipped in with 44 runs off 59 balls. He slammed five fours. Playing his 102nd ODI (93 innings), Rizwan owns 2,975 runs at 41.31. Against Bangladesh, Rizwan has amassed 227 runs from 7 matches at 45.40.

Do you know? Rishad Hossain claims 3/56 for Bangladesh Rishad Hossain claimed 3/56 for Bangladesh from 9.3 overs. The spinner now owns 25 ODI scalps from 16 matches at 28.28. He was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers.

Summary Summary of the other Bangladesh bowlers Taskin bowled 8 overs and managed 1/59. In 85 ODIs, he has 119 wickets at 30.10. Mustafizur bowled nine overs and clocked 1/53. He has picked up 179 scalps at 27.11. Mehidy shone with the ball. He bowled 10 overs and clocked 2/34. He also bowled 2 maiden overs. He has 126 scalps from 116 ODIs at 35.60.

Shanto Najmul Hossain Shanto clocks his 8th duck in ODIs Najmul Hossain Shanto fell for a two-ball duck. Shanto walked out when Bangladesh were reduced to 13/2. After knocking the first ball toward mid-on, he was beaten by a delivery that kept low. Shaheen Afridi bowled a length ball on middle and leg. Playing his 60th ODI (59th inning), Shanto owns 1,732 runs at 30.92. This was his 8th duck in ODIs. At home, Shanto now has three ODI ducks.

Information Litton Das shines with a 33-ball 41 Litton's 33-ball 41 was laced with two sixes and four fours. In 97 ODIs, he has amassed 2,613 runs at 30.03. Against Pakistan, he owns 143 runs from 6 matches at 28.60.