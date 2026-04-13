Has Jasprit Bumrah really struggled in IPL 2026? Key stats  

Jasprit Bumrah , one of the greatest bowlers of his generation, is yet to take a wicket in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026. The Mumbai Indians pacer has gone wicketless for 122 balls in the IPL, his longest such streak in the tournament. This has directly impacted MI's performance as they have lost three out of their first four matches this season. Here we decode Bumrah's recent struggles in IPL.

Tactical analysis Bumrah's longest wicketless streak in IPL Bumrah last took an IPL wicket during the 2025 Eliminator clash against the Gujarat Titans. The pacer then went wicket-less in his last outing that season - against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Extending the streak, the fast bowler failed to take a single wicket in each of MI's first four matches in IPL 2026. According to CricViz, Bumrah has now bowled 122 consecutive balls without a wicket. It is the longest dry spell of his entire IPL career.

Alternative view Ashwin on Bumrah's performance Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the matter, saying that in T20 cricket, controlling runs can be as valuable as taking wickets. "The lack of wickets narrative for Bumrah can hamper the team's cause. Him nailing yorkers and choking the opposition for every run is even more important than him looking to get wickets, especially at venues like the Wankhede," he stated. Ashwin also pointed out tactical lapses in some of MI skipper Hardik Pandya's decisions.

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Economy rate Has Bumrah gone for massive runs? Numbers indeed back Ashwin's opinion. As per ESPNcricinfo, Bumrah has bowled with an economy rate of 8.2 in IPL 2026. No other MI bowler, who has held the ball this season, has a sub-nine economy rate. In fact, spinner Mitchell Santner (9.28) is the only other bowler in this team with an economy of under 10.4. Bumrah has also bowled the most overs for MI so far this season (15).

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