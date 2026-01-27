Mitchell Santner boasts economy of 6.33 in T20 WCs: Stats 

New Zealand are gearing up for the 2026 T20 World Cup with a well-planned squad, led by Mitchell Santner . The team has been designed keeping in mind the subcontinent conditions, with a focus on spin density and flexible batting. Eyes will be on skipper Santner, who will be featuring in his fifth T20 WC. He will be leading in the tournament for the first time. On this note, let's dissect his T20 WC stats.

Stats 25 wickets in the tourney Santner has previously featured in the 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024 editions of the T20 WC. Having played 21 matches in the competition, the veteran has scalped 25 wickets at a fine average of 18.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, his economy rate of 6.33 is the seventh-best among bowlers with at least 25 wickets in the competition. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is the only other left-arm spinner to claim more T20 WC wickets than Santner (50).

Information Do you know? Notably, the upcoming edition will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The 2016 T20 WC also took place on Indian soil. Santner did exceedingly well in that tournament, scalping 10 wickets across five games at a sensational average of 11.40. His economy was 6.27 as Santner finished as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker.

DYK Second-best bowling figures for NZ in T20 WCs Santner recorded 4/11 versus India in the 2016 T20 WC game in Nagpur. These are the second-best figures by a Kiwi bowler in the competition, only behind Mark Gillespie's 4/7 versus Kenya in 2007. Meanwhile, these are also the best figures against India in the competition. Notably, Santner and Daniel Vettori (4/20 vs India 2007) are the only NZ spinners with four-fers in T20 WCs.

