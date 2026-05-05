Dissecting Ryan Rickelton's jaw-dropping IPL stats at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets on Monday, thanks to an explosive innings from Ryan Rickelton. The South African opener scored a blistering 83 off just 32 balls at Wankhede Stadium , powering MI to a much-needed win in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Having chased down 229, MI recorded their highest successful run chase in IPL history. On this note, we look at Rickelton's stunning IPL returns at the Wankhede Stadium.

Knock A brilliant hand from Rickelton Rickelton's explosive innings came in tandem with Rohit Sharma, who scored 84 off 44 balls. The duo shared a massive opening partnership of 143 runs, which not only gave MI the momentum for their chase but also set a new IPL record for most century partnerships for the franchise. This was their third such partnership together. Rickelton's innings was laced with six fours and eight sixes. Though the South African missed out on a hundred, MI crossed the line.

Stats Best strike rate at Wankhede As per ESPNcricinfo, Rickelton has raced to 545 runs across 12 IPL games at the Wankhede. His average of 54.5 is the third-best among batters with 500-plus runs at this venue. The southpaw is only behind KL Rahul (56.92) and Virat Kohli (55.5). Rickelton's runs here have come at a brilliant strike rate of 178.68. No other batter with 500-plus runs at Wankhede even has a 160-plus strike rate. This puts Rickelton in a league of his own.

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Information Third-highest IPL score at the venue Rickelton's maiden IPL hundred, which came a few days back, was also recorded at the Wankhede. He ended up scoring 123* off 55 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad—the third-highest individual IPL score at the venue. This is also the highest score by a MI batter in IPL history. Rickelton also has four fifties at the venue.

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