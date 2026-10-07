Temba Bavuma averages 41.78 versus Australia in Tests: Key stats

As per Cricinfo, Bavuma has amassed 585 runs from 9 matches against Australia. He averages a decent 41.78 with five fifties under his belt.

He is yet to score a hundred against the Aussies.

Across 2 home matches, he has scored 136 runs at 68 (50s: 1).

In six away matches (home of opposition), he has 347 runs (50s: 3).

In one neutral venue match, he has 102 runs at 51 (50s: 1).