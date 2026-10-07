Temba Bavuma averages 41.78 versus Australia in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
South Africa are set to take on Australia in a three-match Test series, starting October 9. All eyes will be on South African skipper Temba Bavuma as he intends to down the visitors and gain crucial ICC World Test Championship points. Bavuma led South Africa to WTC glory in 2025 and he will back himself for more. We decode Bavuma's performance against Australia.
Versus AUS
Dissecting his performance against the Aussies
As per Cricinfo, Bavuma has amassed 585 runs from 9 matches against Australia. He averages a decent 41.78 with five fifties under his belt.
He is yet to score a hundred against the Aussies.
Across 2 home matches, he has scored 136 runs at 68 (50s: 1).
In six away matches (home of opposition), he has 347 runs (50s: 3).
In one neutral venue match, he has 102 runs at 51 (50s: 1).
Overall
Presenting Bavuma's overall numbers in Tests
Overall in the longest format for South Africa, Bavuma has scored 3,810 runs at an average of 38.1. He has smashed 4 tons and 26 fifties.
As many as, 2,147 of Bavuma's Test runs have come at home. He averages 43.81 from 36 games and 59 innings (100s: 4, 50s: 14).