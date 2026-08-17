Tim Seifert becomes first batter with this The Hundred milestone 

Chasing 159 for victory, Seifert and Paul Walter (22) added 66 runs for the first wicket.

Jos Buttler also contributed with a quick cameo of 23 runs off just 14 balls.

Seifert reached his half-century in just 23 balls before going on to score 72 runs.

With three runs needed in three balls, Liam Dawson hit the winning six as MSG chased down the target with five wickets and two balls remaining.