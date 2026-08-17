Tim Seifert becomes first batter with this The Hundred milestone
What's the story
Tim Seifert's blistering knock of 72 runs off just 38 balls helped Manchester Super Giants (MSG) clinch their first-ever Men's Hundred title. The final match was held at Lord's, where MSG beat Trent Rockets by five wickets. Seifert's explosive innings included four boundaries and seven sixes, earning him both the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Tournament' awards. Here we decode his dream run in The Hundred 2026.
Match details
Another fine hand from Seifert
Chasing 159 for victory, Seifert and Paul Walter (22) added 66 runs for the first wicket.
Jos Buttler also contributed with a quick cameo of 23 runs off just 14 balls.
Seifert reached his half-century in just 23 balls before going on to score 72 runs.
With three runs needed in three balls, Liam Dawson hit the winning six as MSG chased down the target with five wickets and two balls remaining.
Feat
First batter with this feat
With his 72 in the final, Seifert became the first player to score five 50-plus scores in a single edition of The Hundred tournament, as per Cricinfo.
The New Zealander had previously scored 67 versus London Spirit, 62 versus Welsh Fire, 55 versus Southern Brave, and 80 versus Sunrisers Leeds.
Dawid Malan (2022), James Vince (2024), Buttler (2026), and Mitchell Marsh (2026) boast the distinction of four 50-plus scores in a season each.
Milestone
Third-most runs in the season
With 394 runs across 10 games at an average of 49.25 and a strike rate of 168.37, Seifert finished as the second-highest run-getter of the season.
He was only behind Marsh's tally of 416 runs for the Sunrisers.
Meanwhile, Vince (424 runs for Southern Brave in 2024) is the only batter with more runs than Marsh and Seifert in a The Hundred season.
Career
Here are his T20 stats
Earlier in the season, Seifert went past 8,000 T20 runs.
He now has 8,204 runs across 339 matches at an average of 29.72. His strike rate reads 138.65.
The New Zealander has clocked six tons and 45 fifties in the format, with 125* being his best score.
The 31-year-old boasts 2,279 runs from 90 T20Is at 31.21. He has clocked 17 fifties in the format (SR: 146.37).