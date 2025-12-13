3 tons, 79.25 average! Head's tremendous Test returns in Adelaide 

The third Test match of the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England will be played at Adelaide Oval from December 17. Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning the first two games. The hosts will look to seal an unassailable lead, while England hope to bounce back strongly in this must-win encounter. Meanwhile, eyes will be on Travis Head, who scored a brilliant fourth-innings hundred in the opener. Here we decode Head's stellar Test numbers in Adelaide.

Stats An average of 79.25 in Adelaide The Adelaide Oval has been Head's happy hunting ground. Across seven Tests and nine innings at the venue, as per ESPNcricinfo, Head has returned with 634 runs at a tremendous average of 79.25. Among batters with at least 550 runs at the venue, only Don Bradman (107.77) and Michael Clarke (94.26) boast higher averages than Head. Meanwhile, Head has operated with a brilliant strike rate of 73.72 in Adelaide.

Tons Three tons at the venue Head has hammered three Test tons in Adelaide, which have come in his last four Test innings at the venue. This includes his career-best 175 against the West Indies in December 2022. The left-handed dasher clocked a phenomenal 140 off just 141 balls in his last Test outing here, against India in December last year.