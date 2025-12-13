Players with most POTM awards for South Africa (T20Is)

Quinton de Kock 's explosive innings of 90 runs off just 46 balls powered South Africa to a 51-run triumph in the second T20I against India. The match took place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh on Thursday. De Kock's innings, which included five fours and seven sixes, helped him secure the Player-of-the-Match award. On this note, we list down South African players with the most POTM awards in T20Is.

De Kock Quinton de Kock - 7 The one in Mullanpur was de Kock's seventh POTM honor in T20Is. Notably, the southpaw is his country's highest run-getter in the format. With his latest knock, de Kock has raced to 2,705 runs from 98 matches at an average of 30.73. He clocked his 17th T20I fifty (100s: 1). Meanwhile, de Kock also boasts a fine strike rate of 139.36.

De Villiers AB de Villiers - 7 Also known as the 360-degree batter, AB de Villiers ruled international cricket for over a decade. Like de Kock, he also received seven POTM awards in his T20I career. The SA star also featured in 78 T20Is, where he amassed 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12. De Villiers struck at 135.16 in the format as he tallied 10 fifties.

Miller David Miller - 9 One of the finest finishers of the modern generation, David Miller owns as many as nine POTM awards in T20Is - the joint-most for a South African. Having played 129 games in the format, the southpaw has smashed 2,571 runs at an average of 33.38. His strike rate is 141.18. Miller has tallied 10 scores of 50 or more in T20Is, including two tons.