'Odd': Dinesh Karthik reacts to Shreyas Iyer's 'atrocious' comment
What's the story
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has shed light on Shreyas Iyer's scathing assessment of India's recent T20I performances. After a string of defeats, including a 125-run loss to England in the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Iyer called his team's performance "atrocious" and "awful." The defeat was India's fourth in five matches and their biggest loss by runs in the format.
Captain's remarks
Criticism of team
Karthik questioned Iyer's decision to publicly criticize his own batting unit so strongly after the defeat. He found it odd for a captain to use such strong words against his team. "Yes, India did not bat well. Probably one of the worst batting performances in a long time," Karthik said on Cricbuzz, adding that it was unusual for a captain to come down heavily on his own side like this.
Performance woes
Iyer's batting struggles
Since taking over the captaincy, Iyer has struggled with the bat too. In his last five innings, he has managed a solitary half-century, which came in a rain-affected match. He also failed to make an impact in the 202-run chase against England, scoring just five runs. Despite these struggles, Karthik stressed that Iyer remains a key member of India's batting line-up and his consistent contributions could turn things around for the team.
Team's performance
India's recent form and struggles
Reflecting on India's recent struggles, Karthik was surprised by the team's sharp decline in form. He questioned how the reigning world champions had slipped into such a poor run and felt India should have been capable of chasing down the target despite the conditions. "What's happening to Team India? Four of the last five matches have been lost; we are the world champions at the moment," he said.
Information
Can India save the series?
At Trent Bridge, India registered their biggest defeat in T20Is (by runs). This was also India's first-ever T20I defeat by a margin of 100-plus runs. This makes the 4th T20I at County Ground, Bristol, a must-win affair for India to save the series.