'Odd': Dinesh Karthik reacts to Shreyas Iyer's 'atrocious' comment

Captain's remarks

Criticism of team

Karthik questioned Iyer's decision to publicly criticize his own batting unit so strongly after the defeat. He found it odd for a captain to use such strong words against his team. "Yes, India did not bat well. Probably one of the worst batting performances in a long time," Karthik said on Cricbuzz, adding that it was unusual for a captain to come down heavily on his own side like this.