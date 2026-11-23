Is Rishabh Pant the best number-five batter in Test history?
What's the story
India's dashing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant rewrote the record books by scoring a stunning century in the Test series opener against New Zealand at Wellington's Basin Reserve. Pant scored a brilliant 128 off 153 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes. With this, he became the first non-SENA wicketkeeper to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. As Pant has been on a roll at number five, here we look at his returns at this position.
Unconventional style
Pant's unique batting philosophy
Pant's batting philosophy is unlike any other. He often goes for big hits, even against a strong bowling attack.
This was evident when he hit English spinner Adil Rashid for a maximum straight down the ground off the second ball he faced during the 2018 Trent Bridge Test, which marked his debut.
Notably, Pant is the only Indian batsman to open his Test match career account with a six.
Average
Fourth-best average at the position
Across 40 innings of 28 Tests at number five, Pant has amassed 2,184 runs at a sensational average of 57.47, as per Cricinfo.
This is the fourth-highest average for a batter with over 2,000 runs in this position.
Among his Indian peers, only Mohammad Azharuddin (48.83) and VVS Laxman (47.16) have averaged over 40 at number five.
Aggressive batting
Second-best strike rate at number 5
Pant's strike rate of 80.17 is the second-best among number-five batters with over 2,000 runs in Tests.
He only trails England's Harry Brook, who has a strike rate of 85.74.
Australia's Travis Head (70.9) is the only other batter with a strike rate over 70 in this position on the batting order.
Notably, five of Pant's nine Test tons have come at five (50s: 15).
Away Tests
Impressive average in away Tests
In away (opposition's home) Tests, Pant has scored 1,521 runs at an average of 66.13 at number five.
This is the second-best average among batters with at least 1,000 runs in this position, only behind Brook's 66.13.
Pant has hit 49 sixes while batting at number five in away Tests, comfortably the most by any batter.
Overall, only Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq (74) and Pant (71) have hit 55-plus sixes while batting at five in the longest format of the game.
Keeper's performance
Pant's unique record as wicketkeeper-batter
Due to the workload, keepers usually bat at six or lower in the longest format of the game.
However, Pant has not played a single Test match as a non-keeper.
He is only behind Zimbabwe's Andy Flower (3,501) in terms of most runs by a keeper while batting at five in Tests.
No other gloveman has even crossed 1,500 runs in this regard.