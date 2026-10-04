China Open, Novak Djokovic downs Alexander Zverez in quarters: Stats

Djokovic started the match on a shaky note, dropping his serve in the first game.

However, he quickly regained his composure and fought back to win the second set.

The final set was a nail-biter with Djokovic holding his nerve and clinching victory with a decisive break in the decider.

In terms of match stats, Zverev fired 19 aces compared to Djokovic's 4.

Notably, Djokovic committed three double faults with Zverev committing none.

Djokovic converted 2/5 break points.