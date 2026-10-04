China Open, Novak Djokovic downs Alexander Zverez in quarters: Stats
What's the story
Novak Djokovic has booked his place in the semi-finals of the China Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in a thrilling quarter-final encounter on Sunday. The Serbian tennis star, who is chasing his seventh title at this tournament, won 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 against the top seed. With this victory, Djokovic improved his Beijing record to an impressive 32-0. Here are further details and stats.
Match highlights
A look at match summary and stats
Djokovic started the match on a shaky note, dropping his serve in the first game.
However, he quickly regained his composure and fought back to win the second set.
The final set was a nail-biter with Djokovic holding his nerve and clinching victory with a decisive break in the decider.
In terms of match stats, Zverev fired 19 aces compared to Djokovic's 4.
Notably, Djokovic committed three double faults with Zverev committing none.
Djokovic converted 2/5 break points.
Post-match reflections
'He's the best player in the world at the moment'
After the match, Djokovic reflected on his performance and Zverev's form.
He said, "I was trying to be aggressive and come to the net, and change up the pace, not giving the same pattern."
"He's the best player in the world at the moment for sure, on a huge run and confidence roll."
The Serbian also praised Zverev's serving skills throughout this year.
Do you know?
H2H record: Djokovic is 10-5 against Zverev
In terms of the H2H record, Djokovic is now 10-5 against Zverev from 15 meetings on the ATP Tour. Djokovic has won three of the pair's last five meetings (L2). Before this encounter, Djokovic last met Zverev in last year's Roland Garros and clinched the quarter-final clash.
Records
Contrasting records for Djokovic and Zverev
As mentioned, Djokovic is 32-0 at the China Open. As per Opta, he now holds the outright-longest winning streak of any player from their maiden match at a single ATP-level event, surpassing Rafael Nadal (31 at Roland Garros).
Since 1973, Zverev (2025-26) is currently one of only two ATP top five players to hold back-to-back losing seasons with 10+ losses vs ATP top 20 opponents, along with Stefan Edberg (1993-94).
Upcoming challenge
Djokovic to face Daniil Medvedev in semis
Djokovic will now face Daniil Medvedev in the semis on Monday.
The former world number one is on a seven-match winning streak after winning an ATP 250 title in Hangzhou. However, he has a 5-10 record against Djokovic in their previous encounters.
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur and Hubert Hurkacz will face off in the other semi-final match of the tournament.
Twitter Post
32-0!
PERFECT IN BEIJING 🔥@DjokerNole becomes the first man in the Open Era to win his first 32 matches at a single event, moving past Rafa’s 31-0 start at Roland Garros 🤯@ChinaOpen | #ChinaOpen pic.twitter.com/Mb0YLnVhiG— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 4, 2026