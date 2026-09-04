Duleep Trophy final: Presenting the players to watch out for

Tilak Varma propelled South Zone with twin 50-plus scores in the semi-final clash against North Zone.

His 116* off 250 balls in the first innings came after SZONE were reduced to 80/5.

The team skipper further scored 51* off 79 balls on the fourth day as South Zone won by seven wickets.

Tilak, India's vice-captain in T20Is, is yet to make his Test debut.

However, these knocks, combined with an incredible First-Class average of 55.77, would make selectors notice him.