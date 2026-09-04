Duleep Trophy final: Presenting the players to watch out for
What's the story
The Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final will be played between East Zone and South Zone from September 6 to 10. The match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams are vying for the prestigious domestic title after strong performances in their respective semi-finals. On this note, we look at the players to watch out for in the summit clash.
#1
Captain Tilak has been among the runs
Tilak Varma propelled South Zone with twin 50-plus scores in the semi-final clash against North Zone.
His 116* off 250 balls in the first innings came after SZONE were reduced to 80/5.
The team skipper further scored 51* off 79 balls on the fourth day as South Zone won by seven wickets.
Tilak, India's vice-captain in T20Is, is yet to make his Test debut.
However, these knocks, combined with an incredible First-Class average of 55.77, would make selectors notice him.
#2
Kaverappa has made the new ball talk
Vidwath Kaverappa, the leader of SZONE's pace-bowling unit, has looked in fine rhythm this season.
His four-fer in the first innings put SZONE in command in the aforementioned semi-final game.
As Kaverappa was particularly brilliant with the new ball, East Zone's top-order batters can have a hard time.
Notably, Kaverappa has consistently delivered in FC cricket as his 108 wickets have come at a sensational average of 21.06.
#3
Shami has a lot left in tank
Though Mohammed Shami hasn't played Test cricket since June 2023, his spells in domestic cricket are still making waves.
Having claimed five wickets in the semi-final clash against Central Zone, the 36-year-old veteran would like to deliver in the finals as well.
Notably, Shami claimed 37 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season at a stellar average of 16.72.
229 of his wickets have come for India in Tests at an average of 27.71.
#4
Sooryavanshi can be the game changer
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old Indian prodigy, made history in the semi-final by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in the Duleep Trophy.
His 81-ball 92 helped EZONE finish their first innings at 266/10. The southpaw further made a fiery 43-ball 40 in his second outing.
Sooryavanshi's young red-ball career has already seen signs of his bravado.
The left-handed dasher smashed 93 off 67 balls against Meghalaya in the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy season.
Hence, bowlers cannot afford to miss their mark against him.