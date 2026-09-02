Duleep Trophy 2026: Tilak Varma powers South Zone to final

In the first innings, South Zone were reduced to 80/5 in response to North Zone's 195.

Tilak then built a massive partnership of 175 runs with Shreyas Gopal, who scored 87 runs. The former's 116* off 250 balls stood out.

This led South Zone to 312 with a healthy first-innings lead of 117 runs. Meanwhile, Gurnoon Brar took four wickets for North Zone.